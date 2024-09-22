Previous
Her, Her and The Old Lady by phil_sandford
Her, Her and The Old Lady

Lucy-anne, Carole and the Grand Old Lady, Lincoln Cathedral.

Another busy busy day; garden put away for winter, lawns mowed (I doubt for the last time this year), 60 x Tulip bulbs planted , 18 new Digitalis put in the beds and the last of the Lavender cut back.

22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Phil Sandford

Beverley ace
Beautiful family portrait… lovely lovely
September 22nd, 2024  
Desi
Does sound like a busy but productive day. Lovely family portrait
September 22nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great shot!
September 22nd, 2024  
