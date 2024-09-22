Sign up
Photo 2955
Her, Her and The Old Lady
Lucy-anne, Carole and the Grand Old Lady, Lincoln Cathedral.
Another busy busy day; garden put away for winter, lawns mowed (I doubt for the last time this year), 60 x Tulip bulbs planted , 18 new Digitalis put in the beds and the last of the Lavender cut back.
Thanks for dropping by.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
Phil Sandford
Tags
cathedral
,
sony
,
two-ladies-in-my-life
Beverley
ace
Beautiful family portrait… lovely lovely
September 22nd, 2024
Desi
Does sound like a busy but productive day. Lovely family portrait
September 22nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great shot!
September 22nd, 2024
