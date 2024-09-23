Sign up
Photo 2956
Tree Rat
Just one of our regular Grey Squirrels on the bird bath surveying the feeders.
Thanks for dropping by
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
2
1
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
30th August 2024 8:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
tree-rat
Barb
ace
Lovely capture of your squirrel 🐿️ visitor!
September 24th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Such a cutie
September 24th, 2024
