Previous
Autumnal Colour by phil_sandford
Photo 2958

Autumnal Colour

Another Dahlia in full bloom from the garden.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
810% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise