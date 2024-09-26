Sign up
Previous
Photo 2959
Teenager
We still have eldest Granddaughter living with us at the moment; this was where she placed herself on getting home from school, directly under the cupboard with the ‘treats.’
Thanks for dropping by.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
3
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3879
photos
154
followers
178
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
26th September 2024 4:00pm
Tags
granddaughter
,
lulu
,
slimer
Babs
ace
She doesn't look happy
September 27th, 2024
Dianne
ace
A great place to sit if you’re needing some treats!
September 27th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 27th, 2024
