Teenager by phil_sandford
We still have eldest Granddaughter living with us at the moment; this was where she placed herself on getting home from school, directly under the cupboard with the ‘treats.’

26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Babs ace
She doesn't look happy
September 27th, 2024  
Dianne ace
A great place to sit if you’re needing some treats!
September 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 27th, 2024  
