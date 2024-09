My Happy Place Again

Tigers v our old foe, Bath. Possibly the best Bath side to come to our place in 15 plus years with them 2 years into the van Graan project and us just 2 games into the Chieka project. To lose by just 5 points and to have had chances to win is a good sign of things to come.



And it didn’t rain until I was in the car home.



