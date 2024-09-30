Previous
Dahlia by phil_sandford
Photo 2963

Dahlia

Another of my late flowering Dahlias still giving me colour as we move into Autumn here in the UK.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Krista Mae ace
Gorgeous! Love the composition too.
September 30th, 2024  
