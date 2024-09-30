Sign up
Photo 2963
Dahlia
Another of my late flowering Dahlias still giving me colour as we move into Autumn here in the UK.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
28th September 2024 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
dahlia
,
outdoor.
Krista Mae
ace
Gorgeous! Love the composition too.
September 30th, 2024
