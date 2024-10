Shire Sunset

Busy day in Leicestershire doing ‘stuff’ for Brother & Sister in Law. Got home in time for the Tigers match which Carole kindly allowed me to have the ‘big telly’ for (admittedly, that’s the only one that can receive that channel).



Weeding and planting more bulbs on Sunday with my new gadget.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.