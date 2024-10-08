Come Fly With Me

Come fly with me, let's fly, let's fly away

If you can use some exotic booze, there's a bar in far Bombay

Come on and fly with me, let's fly, let's fly away

Come fly with me, let's float down to Peru

In llama land, there's a one man band

And he'll toot his flute for you

Come on fly with me, let's take off in the blue

Once I get you up there, where the air is rarefied

We'll just glide, starry-eyed

Once I get you up there, I'll be holding you so near

You may hear all angels cheer because we're together

Weather wise, it's such a lovely day

Just say the words and we'll beat the birds down to Acapulco Bay

It's perfect for a flying honeymoon, they say

Come fly with me, let's fly, let's fly away

Once I get you up there, where the air is rarefied

We'll just glide, starry-eyed

Once I get you up there, I'll be holding you so very near

You might even hear a whole gang cheers just because we're together

Weather wise, it's such a coo-coo day

You just say those words and we'll take our birds down to Acapulco Bay

It's so perfect for a flying honeymoon, oh, babe

Come fly with me, let's fly, let's fly

Pack up, let's fly away

And don't tell yo' mama



Songwriters: Sammy Cahn / Jimmy Van Heusen