Come fly with me, let's fly, let's fly away
If you can use some exotic booze, there's a bar in far Bombay
Come on and fly with me, let's fly, let's fly away
Come fly with me, let's float down to Peru
In llama land, there's a one man band
And he'll toot his flute for you
Come on fly with me, let's take off in the blue
Once I get you up there, where the air is rarefied
We'll just glide, starry-eyed
Once I get you up there, I'll be holding you so near
You may hear all angels cheer because we're together
Weather wise, it's such a lovely day
Just say the words and we'll beat the birds down to Acapulco Bay
It's perfect for a flying honeymoon, they say
Come fly with me, let's fly, let's fly away
Once I get you up there, where the air is rarefied
We'll just glide, starry-eyed
Once I get you up there, I'll be holding you so very near
You might even hear a whole gang cheers just because we're together
Weather wise, it's such a coo-coo day
You just say those words and we'll take our birds down to Acapulco Bay
It's so perfect for a flying honeymoon, oh, babe
Come fly with me, let's fly, let's fly
Pack up, let's fly away
And don't tell yo' mama