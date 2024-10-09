Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2972
Dahlia
And they continue to flower and provide autumnal colour in the garden (can honestly say the best decision we’ve made this year is to remove those 2 Maples)
Thanks for dropping by.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3894
photos
153
followers
177
following
814% complete
View this month »
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
2971
2972
Latest from all albums
2966
748
2967
2968
2969
2970
2971
2972
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
9th October 2024 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
colour
,
dahlia
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Gorgeous !
October 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close