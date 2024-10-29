Sign up
Previous
Photo 2992
If It Could Talk
I’m sure this tree could tell many many tales of life at Gunby Hall.
Thanks for dropping by.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
5
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
23rd October 2024 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outdoor
,
tree.
,
lincs
,
gunby-hall
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 29th, 2024
Desi
What a lovely old tree
October 29th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Ah yes. Very nice.
October 29th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
So true!!!
October 29th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
I love all the twisty branches. Nice shot.
October 29th, 2024
