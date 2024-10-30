Previous
Ringmaster by phil_sandford
Ringmaster

A filler. Sorry.

Crashed and burned yesterday evening with a bug; managed to survive my hour on the BBC Leicester Rugby Show and top up Lucy’s phone and was asleep by half seven.

Thanks for dropping by.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful!
October 31st, 2024  
