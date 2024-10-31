Previous
Hackthorn by phil_sandford
Photo 2994

Hackthorn

Took a small detour on my way to pick up granddaughter from school to the village of Hackthorn. Light not great, but the Autumnal colours were evident.

Thanks for dropping by.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Phil Sandford

