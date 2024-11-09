Previous
Mountsorrel Basin

Took a quick walk around Mountsorrel Lock this afternoon on my way to the rugby; took a few of the lock but they weren’t great. Walked up to the bank and saw this view (yup that’s the colour of the sky this month here in the UK)

9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Phil Sandford

Shutterbug ace
No wonder the boats are painted with such vibrant colors. The color brightens the image a lot.
November 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely bright colours … great reflections…
November 9th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell ace
Very colorful! Lovely!
November 9th, 2024  
