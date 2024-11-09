Sign up
Discuss
Photo 3003
Mountsorrel Basin
Took a quick walk around Mountsorrel Lock this afternoon on my way to the rugby; took a few of the lock but they weren’t great. Walked up to the bank and saw this view (yup that’s the colour of the sky this month here in the UK)
Thanks for dropping by
9th November 2024
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Tags
outdoor
narrow-boat
mountsorrel-basin
leics
Shutterbug
No wonder the boats are painted with such vibrant colors. The color brightens the image a lot.
November 9th, 2024
Beverley
Lovely bright colours … great reflections…
November 9th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
Very colorful! Lovely!
November 9th, 2024
