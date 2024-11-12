Previous
Last Cut by phil_sandford
Last Cut

well, the last cut that the local council will collect the cuttings for anyway. If it doesn't get cold and the grass stops growing, I'll be cutting again and putting into plastic bags and transporting to the local tip.

12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Phil Sandford

