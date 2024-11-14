Previous
Lincoln Cathedral by phil_sandford
Photo 3008

Lincoln Cathedral

When you don’t have a photograph for the day but you’ve walked past this view recently.

Thanks for dropping by.
14th November 2024 14th Nov 24

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Barb ace
Really lovely!
November 15th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Great pic for this beautiful building.
November 15th, 2024  
