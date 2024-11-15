Sign up
Previous
Photo 3009
Dahlias
With colder temperatures and possible frost being forecast for next week, I’ve cut a few remaining Dahlias and brought them in to the house.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
autumn
,
colour
,
dahlia
,
late-blooms
