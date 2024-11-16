Sign up
Photo 3010
Doddington Hall Gardens
Carole and I visited Doddington Hall this morning, the house is decorated for Christmas (it's only November so I shall spare you, for now, the photos) but you exit the house into the gardens, so we took a wander.
Thanks for dropping by.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
16th November 2024 11:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
fall
,
autumn
,
outdoor
,
folly
,
doddington-hall
