Kinema in the Woods

Carole and I went to see Gladiator II today at the old 1920s Cinema in the woods at Woodhall Spa. The film? Superb. A worthy sequel, great cast and story line and enough homages to Russel Crowe’s Maximus Decimus Meridius of the original.

17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Phil Sandford

Beverley ace
A lovely cinema with character… beautiful.
November 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
November 17th, 2024  
