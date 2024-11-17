Sign up
Previous
Photo 3011
Kinema in the Woods
Carole and I went to see Gladiator II today at the old 1920s Cinema in the woods at Woodhall Spa. The film? Superb. A worthy sequel, great cast and story line and enough homages to Russel Crowe’s Maximus Decimus Meridius of the original.
Thanks for dropping by.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
2
0
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
3010
3011
Tags
maximus
,
woodhall-spa
,
kinema
,
galdiator
Beverley
ace
A lovely cinema with character… beautiful.
November 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
November 17th, 2024
