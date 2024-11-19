Sign up
Previous
Photo 3013
Mrs Woody
Female (no red on the head) Greater Spotted Woodpecker taking advantage of the squirrels not being on the peanuts this very cold snowy morning.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
sony
,
gsw
,
greater-spotted-woodpecker
,
linvs
