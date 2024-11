Not A Barn Owl

Quick trip to 5 Mile Bridge with Carole to catch the sunset and hopefully the Barn Owl. Caught the Sunset, didn’t see the Barn Owl ……….



Stood on the bridge, shooting the sunset and I saw a flash of blue very low to the water shoot across the river from the tree to my right into what I thought was some bushes on the left bank; moved the camera across and caught him come out of the bushes and alight on the railing.



Who needs Barn Owls?



Thanks for dropping by.