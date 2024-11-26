Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3020
Get Off !!!!
Goldfinches on the seed feeders this morning arguing and fighting (these feeders only have two stands). I like the look the finch on the right is giving the bickering pair …..
Thanks for dropping by.
26th November 2024
26th Nov 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3958
photos
153
followers
177
following
827% complete
View this month »
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
Latest from all albums
758
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
Photo Details
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
27th November 2024 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
goldfinches
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close