Sunset by phil_sandford
Photo 3021

Sunset

Another sunset after Carole and I popped out to Hackthorn this afternoon. Got there a bit late as my client laptop rather than shutdown decided to do a monthly software update and I couldn’t leave it.

Thanks for dropping by.
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Phil Sandford

Judith Johnson ace
Lovely shot, nice to seen the sun today!
November 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful ! fav
November 27th, 2024  
