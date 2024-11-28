Previous
Glacial Ridge Sunset by phil_sandford
Photo 3022

Glacial Ridge Sunset

Parked up outside the old RAF Ingham site and shot the sunset across to the River Trent and Nottinghamshire.

Thanks for dropping by
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
827% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact