Sunrise by phil_sandford
Photo 3023

Sunrise

Over the top of the Laburnum tree in the front garden this morning.

29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
John Falconer ace
Beautiful shot.
November 29th, 2024  
