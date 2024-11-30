Sign up
Previous
Photo 3024
Sunset
Busy day - Carole had her flu jab at 9am and we then drove to Leicestershire to visit relatives (both of Carole’s brothers). Got home in darkness and having now eaten we’re now on sofa watching ‘Strictly’ (well Carole is).
Thanks for dropping by
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
sunset
,
orange
,
outdoor
,
colour
,
hackthorn
