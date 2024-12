🎶 Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree 🎶

……. let the Christmas spirit ring. 🎵



Standing approximately 12 feet tall, made using recycled wood and card, the music comes to life before your eyes, with musical figures rockin' around the Christmas tree. This is just one of the very clever musical scenes inside Doddington Hall this year, with the 3 floors of the Elizabethan Hall decorated throughout with the theme of ‘A Christmas Chorus.’



