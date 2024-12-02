Previous
Christmas 2024 by phil_sandford
Christmas 2024

Has arrived.

After the annual fight with twisted tree lights (courtesy of the mischief monkey who lives in the loft and throughout the summer knots the lights) Carole has a helper this year in decorating the tree, Lucy-Ann; we’ve got Nativity on the box as Carole dorsn’t like It’s A Wonderful Life. I’ve put out the Nussknackers, all 6 of them, that Lucy hates with a passion.

I’m also ‘out’ in this year’s Whamaggedon, after Lucy asked Alexa to play Christmas songs and the first one she bloomin’ played was Last Christmas.

