Previous
Stockings on the Fireplace by phil_sandford
Photo 3027

Stockings on the Fireplace

One of the small rooms at Doddington Hall all decorated with stockings on the fireplace, with a beautiful Christmas tree.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
829% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Poor Santa losing a welly!
December 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact