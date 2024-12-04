Previous
From Down Low by phil_sandford
Photo 3028

From Down Low

Carole and I are just back from a cold (and at the end wet) visit to Lincoln Castle for the Christmas illuminations. We didn’t need to pay the £23 entry fee as we have an annual season ticket (had we laid we’d have been disappointed.) What it did give us was an opportunity to capture the Cathedral (or Big Church as I called it this evening) lit up in Purple for Advent, from the castle walls which isn’t generally possible as the castle closes at 5pm on normal days.

It began to rain as we were leaving, which put enough of a sheen on the cobbles in Castle Square for me to get down on my knees and capture the ‘big church’ from the ground quickly as we were hurrying back to the car.

Thanks for dropping by.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
829% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Stunning shot, love it
December 4th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 4th, 2024  
Barb ace
Love your low pov!
December 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact