From Down Low

Carole and I are just back from a cold (and at the end wet) visit to Lincoln Castle for the Christmas illuminations. We didn’t need to pay the £23 entry fee as we have an annual season ticket (had we laid we’d have been disappointed.) What it did give us was an opportunity to capture the Cathedral (or Big Church as I called it this evening) lit up in Purple for Advent, from the castle walls which isn’t generally possible as the castle closes at 5pm on normal days.



It began to rain as we were leaving, which put enough of a sheen on the cobbles in Castle Square for me to get down on my knees and capture the ‘big church’ from the ground quickly as we were hurrying back to the car.



