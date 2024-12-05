Previous
Lincoln Castle Illuminations by phil_sandford
Photo 3029

Lincoln Castle Illuminations

A shot of the Cathedral behind the tower added by the Victorians as they dodn’t think one of the finest examples of Norman Castle looked ‘castley enough.’

5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Phil Sandford

haskar ace
A woderful capture. Lovely composition and lighting.
December 5th, 2024  
