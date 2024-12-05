Sign up
Previous
Photo 3029
Lincoln Castle Illuminations
A shot of the Cathedral behind the tower added by the Victorians as they dodn’t think one of the finest examples of Norman Castle looked ‘castley enough.’
Thanks for dropping by
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
1
1
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
4th December 2024 7:22pm
purple
outdoor
advent
lincoln-cathedral
lincoln-castle
haskar
ace
A woderful capture. Lovely composition and lighting.
December 5th, 2024
