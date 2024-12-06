Previous
Lincoln Cathedral by phil_sandford
Lincoln Cathedral

From Langworthgate (where we’d parked the car)

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Neil ace
Wonderful view
December 6th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
Stunning.
December 6th, 2024  
