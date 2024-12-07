Sign up
Previous
Photo 3031
Cathedral
Another view of the ‘Big Church’ on top of the hill from the other day. Storm Darragh has basically meant a day indoors, heating on and chilling.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
2
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous dramatic night capture
December 7th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
December 7th, 2024
