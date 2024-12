Aircraft Graveyard

This is Kemble airfield, off the A429 in the Cotswolds. I used to believe it was where they filmed Top Gear and The Stig, but it’s not (that’s nearer London).



Over the many many years of my weekly commute (pre Covid) since 2005, I’ve driven past this site and have sewn the thousands of aircraft in the corner of the airfield being broken up. The one in this picture are in various stages of dismantling, but all have had their engines removed as they’re the most valuable piece.



Thanks for dropping by