Previous
Photo 3041
Sunrise
As I was reading my paper taking my morning cuppa across the houses.
Thanks for dropping by.
17th December 2024
17th Dec 24
1
1
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
fire
,
sunrise
,
orange
,
shire
Beverley
ace
Beautiful
December 17th, 2024
