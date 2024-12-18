Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3042
Feliz Navidad
Just finished for the day and chilling on the sofa in my seasonal slippers ………
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3985
photos
152
followers
176
following
833% complete
View this month »
3035
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
Latest from all albums
3037
3038
761
3039
3040
762
3041
3042
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th December 2024 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
slippers
,
elf
,
feliz-navidad
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, those are excellent fun!
December 18th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Fun slippers and a lovely image.
December 18th, 2024
Julie Ryan
ace
Cute
December 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close