Previous
Photo 3043
Doddington Hall
We went out for a Christmas Meal with the team I volunteer with at The Grainstore, the newish restaurant attached with Doddington Hall. We quickly stopped at the front of ghe hall to catch the Christmas lights.
Feliz navidad
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
outside
shire
feliz-navidad
doddington-hall
Dianne
ace
Very pretty.
December 20th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Wonderfull clear and fine evening for this photo! What a lovely building!
December 20th, 2024
