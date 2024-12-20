Previous
Christmas Dragons by phil_sandford
Christmas Dragons

The now permanent Lincoln Castle dragons adorned with Santa hats.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
Phil Sandford

Elisa Smith ace
Very cool Christmas dragons.
December 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
December 20th, 2024  
