Photo 3045
Masterclass
in fast, fluid, attacking, exhilarating, unplayable rugby was on display this afternoon. Sadly it came from Bristol Bears and not Leicester Tigers.
It was one of the best displays of attacking club rugby that I have seen in many many years. Unplayable, simply unplayable. All you can do is applaud it.
Still, sky looked nice.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
Phil Sandford
