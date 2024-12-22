Sign up
Previous
Photo 3046
Birthday Girl
Carole’s birthday today; relaxing day and lunch at the Kings Head with Lucy-Anne. (Photo from the mid 80s if memory serves me right)
Thanks for dropping by.
22nd December 2024
22nd Dec 24
4
5
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
762
3041
3042
3043
763
3044
3045
3046
Tags
carole
,
birthday-girl
Rosie Kind
ace
Great photo. Happy birthday Carole
December 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous portrait! Beautiful iight… & love the dark background.
Happy B’day Carole…
December 22nd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
What a fantastic photo 😂🥰❤️🎉 Happy birthday, dear Carole.
December 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
How cute she was ( and still.is!) Happy birthday, Carole! 🎉🎂💕
December 22nd, 2024
Happy B’day Carole…