Previous
Birthday Girl by phil_sandford
Photo 3046

Birthday Girl

Carole’s birthday today; relaxing day and lunch at the Kings Head with Lucy-Anne. (Photo from the mid 80s if memory serves me right)

Thanks for dropping by.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
834% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rosie Kind ace
Great photo. Happy birthday Carole
December 22nd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous portrait! Beautiful iight… & love the dark background.
Happy B’day Carole…
December 22nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a fantastic photo 😂🥰❤️🎉 Happy birthday, dear Carole.
December 22nd, 2024  
Barb ace
How cute she was ( and still.is!) Happy birthday, Carole! 🎉🎂💕
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact