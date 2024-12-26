Sign up
Photo 3050
Common Herring Gull
Caught this gull alighting on the body of a dead grey seal pup. The circle of life eh?
Thanks for dropping by.
26th December 2024
26th Dec 24
0
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th December 2024 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lincolnshire
,
nature-reserve
,
herring-gull
,
donna-nook
