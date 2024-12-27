Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3051
Let The Old Times
Rock n Roll.
Carole’s Christmas present to me; now to dig out, and scour eBay, for my old vinyl. (Yes I’m that old)
Hope Santa was good to you all.
27th December 2024
27th Dec 24
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4000
photos
153
followers
176
following
835% complete
View this month »
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
3051
Latest from all albums
765
3048
766
3049
182
767
3050
3051
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th December 2024 9:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
old-time
,
record-player
,
vinyle
JackieR
ace
I did a Sunday lunch and invited each guests to bring their one favourite vinyl LP. We ranged from The Muppets to The Eagles with Queen, and if I remember correctly Simon and Garfunkel, Phil Collins and Alan Parsons Project in the middle! Such a fun way to relive memories!
Which LP would you have brought?
December 27th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Whoah. That’s a very difficult question as it would probably change daily; right now, you’d likely get Meat Loaf, Bat Out of Hell.
December 27th, 2024
Barb
ace
Marvelous gift! (We are "that old", too LOL)!
December 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous! I still play all my old vinyl too - still have several of those carry handle boxes of singles as well as a big stack of LP's. T-Rex. You are a man of taste! Metal Guru, I love you, yeah yeah yeah......
December 27th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Oh how wonderful. Will give you years of enjoyment. Really great gift, Carole!
December 27th, 2024
Padlock
Best way to listen.
December 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Which LP would you have brought?