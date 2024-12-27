Previous
Let The Old Times by phil_sandford
Photo 3051

Let The Old Times

Rock n Roll.

Carole’s Christmas present to me; now to dig out, and scour eBay, for my old vinyl. (Yes I’m that old)

Hope Santa was good to you all.

27th December 2024 27th Dec 24

Phil Sandford

On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
JackieR ace
I did a Sunday lunch and invited each guests to bring their one favourite vinyl LP. We ranged from The Muppets to The Eagles with Queen, and if I remember correctly Simon and Garfunkel, Phil Collins and Alan Parsons Project in the middle! Such a fun way to relive memories!
Which LP would you have brought?
December 27th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Whoah. That’s a very difficult question as it would probably change daily; right now, you’d likely get Meat Loaf, Bat Out of Hell.
December 27th, 2024  
Barb ace
Marvelous gift! (We are "that old", too LOL)!
December 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Fabulous! I still play all my old vinyl too - still have several of those carry handle boxes of singles as well as a big stack of LP's. T-Rex. You are a man of taste! Metal Guru, I love you, yeah yeah yeah......
December 27th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Oh how wonderful. Will give you years of enjoyment. Really great gift, Carole!
December 27th, 2024  
Best way to listen.
December 27th, 2024  
