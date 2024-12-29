Sign up
Photo 3053
Carole’s Tree
From the other day.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
29th December 2024
29th Dec 24
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
25th December 2024 3:46pm
Tags
tree
sky
outside.
buslingthorpe
Helge E. Storheim
Beautiful tree and shot
December 29th, 2024
Barb
Outstanding!
December 29th, 2024
Beverley
I’m really fond of this gorgeous tree… beautiful photo
December 29th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
pretty sky to show it off
December 29th, 2024
Sue Cooper
I too love this tree.
December 29th, 2024
