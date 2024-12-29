Previous
Carole’s Tree by phil_sandford
Photo 3053

Carole’s Tree

From the other day.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
836% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Helge E. Storheim ace
Beautiful tree and shot
December 29th, 2024  
Barb ace
Outstanding!
December 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I’m really fond of this gorgeous tree… beautiful photo
December 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
pretty sky to show it off
December 29th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
I too love this tree.
December 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact