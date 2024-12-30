Previous
Sunset Across The Houses by phil_sandford
Photo 3054

Sunset Across The Houses

Carole exclaimed, whilst we were watching The Chelsea Detective on the gogglebox, “might have been a nice sunset, look at the sky!” Cue a quick dash upstairs and a shot out of the landing window …….

Thanks for dropping by.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
836% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact