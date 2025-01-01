Previous
London Fireworks by phil_sandford
London Fireworks

Yes, off the television.

Hoping 2025 will be a better year for Carole and I than 2024.

Happy New Year to you all.
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
