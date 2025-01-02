Kingfisher

A very cold afternoon walk around Hartsholme Park with Carole. I’d seen a Kingfisher scream across the lake as we were capturing a rather tame Robin, so knew there was at least one active. An hour or so later, whilst walking up the stream away from the main lake, I saw another flash of blue and was lucky to see where it landed. Spent 3 minutes or so bringing Carole onto where it was and we both then proceeded to photograph it as it flitted across a couple of trees. The icing on the cake of, as I said, a very cold afternoon stroll.



Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.