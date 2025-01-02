Previous
Kingfisher by phil_sandford
Photo 3057

Kingfisher

A very cold afternoon walk around Hartsholme Park with Carole. I’d seen a Kingfisher scream across the lake as we were capturing a rather tame Robin, so knew there was at least one active. An hour or so later, whilst walking up the stream away from the main lake, I saw another flash of blue and was lucky to see where it landed. Spent 3 minutes or so bringing Carole onto where it was and we both then proceeded to photograph it as it flitted across a couple of trees. The icing on the cake of, as I said, a very cold afternoon stroll.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
837% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture fav! They are so fast
January 2nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
Fabulous fabulous fabulous isn't she a beauty
January 2nd, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
I'm with JackieR, fabulous, fabulous, fabulous........and fav.
January 2nd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of this elusive and beautiful bird.
January 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact