Winter’s Reflections by phil_sandford
Photo 3058

Winter’s Reflections

A shot across the stream at Hartsholme highlighting the colours, stillness of the water and the reflections.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Phil Sandford

@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Merrelyn ace
Lovely still water and reflections.
January 3rd, 2025  
