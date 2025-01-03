Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Photo 3058
Photo 3058
Winter’s Reflections
A shot across the stream at Hartsholme highlighting the colours, stillness of the water and the reflections.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
1
4
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4011
photos
156
followers
177
following
837% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd January 2025 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
outdoor
,
lincolnshire
,
hartsholme-park
Merrelyn
ace
Lovely still water and reflections.
January 3rd, 2025
