Best So Far

I saw one of these in one of the rooms of Doddington Hall when Carole and I visited for the Christmas decorations; I didn’t really know what it was. A quick google and then a search on Amazon and an even quicker ‘add’ to my wish list and I received it on Christmas day.



You remove the centre marble and then jump where you can in any direction, but not diagonally, removing the mrble you jumped. The idea, the end game, is to have one marble remaining, two is my best so far.



Thanks for dropping by.