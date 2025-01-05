Sign up
Previous
Photo 3060
Woody
1st appearance, for me, of Mrs Woody in 2025, pecking away at the peanuts.
Despite Amber warnings of ‘Severe Weather’ for much of last week, intensifying yesterday, we woke up to precisely zero snow this morning and right now it’s currently raining.
Thanks for dropping by.
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Tags
garden
,
outdoor
,
woody
,
greater-spotted-woodpecker
Casablanca
ace
Lovely lady.
We had snow late evening but today's heavy rain has washed it all away. Sadly.
January 5th, 2025
We had snow late evening but today’s heavy rain has washed it all away. Sadly.