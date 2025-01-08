Sign up
Previous
Photo 3063
Grey Herons
On the island in the centre of Hartsholme lake.
Thanks for dropping by.
8th January 2025
8th Jan 25
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
Photo Details
Tags
outdoor
,
sony
,
lincolnshire
,
hartsholme-park
