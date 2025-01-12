Sign up
Previous
Photo 3067
Hoare Frost
Still cold here in the Shire. Forecast to thaw now, thank goodness.
Thanks for dropping by.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
2
2
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
4021
photos
157
followers
176
following
840% complete
View this month »
3060
3061
3062
3063
3064
3065
3066
3067
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Years 1 to 9
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
12th January 2025 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
cold
,
outdoor
,
frost
,
hoare
Beryl Lloyd
ace
What a beauty ! fav
January 12th, 2025
Lou Ann
ace
Fantastic shot.
January 12th, 2025
