Hoare Frost by phil_sandford
Photo 3067

Hoare Frost

Still cold here in the Shire. Forecast to thaw now, thank goodness.

Thanks for dropping by.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
On we go into Year 9; still very surprised I've continued with this, but the interaction with all of the photographers on here, the critique,...
840% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
What a beauty ! fav
January 12th, 2025  
Lou Ann ace
Fantastic shot.
January 12th, 2025  
